Sidoti Csr Reduces Earnings Estimates for Hooker Furnishings

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Hooker Furnishings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Hooker Furnishings to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.32. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.87 million. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,619,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,807,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,169,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 83,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.