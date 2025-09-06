Signet Jewelers Q3 EPS Raised by Telsey Advisory Group

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

SIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $106.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $2,112,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 180,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 65,234 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

