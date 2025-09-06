Silver Standard Resources Inc. $SSRM Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Silver Standard Resources were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSRM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Silver Standard Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Silver Standard Resources by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silver Standard Resources stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of -0.08. Silver Standard Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

Silver Standard Resources ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.08 million. Silver Standard Resources had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silver Standard Resources Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Silver Standard Resources in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Silver Standard Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised Silver Standard Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.85 to $18.95 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silver Standard Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

