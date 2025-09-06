Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Trading Down 11.2% on Insider Selling

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.2% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 95,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 192,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Specifically, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $221,606.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,382.56. The trade was a 18.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sionna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

