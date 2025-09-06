SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

SJM Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after CLSA upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a hold rating. Approximately 4,167 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 1,497 shares.The stock last traded at $0.35 and had previously closed at $0.38.

Get SJM alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SJM in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on SJMHF

SJM Stock Performance

About SJM

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

(Get Free Report)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.