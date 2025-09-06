SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Upgraded at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SJM in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
SJM Stock Performance
About SJM
SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.
