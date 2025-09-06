SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Upgraded at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SJM in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SJM Stock Performance

About SJM

Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

