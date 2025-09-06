Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Societe Generale Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Societe Generale Group Price Performance

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. Societe Generale Group has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Societe Generale Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Societe Generale Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Societe Generale Group

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

