Sotera Health Company $SHC Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sotera Health by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sotera Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sotera Health by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,334,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after acquiring an additional 254,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ananym Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,680,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 126,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $2,073,888.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 450,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,341.52. This trade represents a 21.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHC

Sotera Health Price Performance

Sotera Health stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Sotera Health Company has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Sotera Health had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $294.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.