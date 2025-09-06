Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Arete began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Arete Research raised Sportradar Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Stock Down 0.1%

Sportradar Group stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $374.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.30 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at about $20,657,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at about $360,000.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.