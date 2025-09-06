Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 69.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 62,422 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $498,751.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 441,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,895.36. This trade represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Michael Harvey sold 21,422 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $192,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 681,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,190. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,143,242 shares of company stock valued at $82,738,467 over the last three months. 60.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE CXM opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.39 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

