Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.39 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 378,940 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $3,319,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 321,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,623.04. This trade represents a 54.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 174,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $1,584,973.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 732,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,058.47. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,143,242 shares of company stock worth $82,738,467 over the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,498,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,065,000 after buying an additional 1,138,542 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,106 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,792,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after acquiring an additional 73,405 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP lifted its position in Sprinklr by 1,174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,166,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,760,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

