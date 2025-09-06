STAAR Surgical Company $STAA Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 528,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 75.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 40.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 26,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $27.94 on Friday. STAAR Surgical Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.74.

STAAR Surgical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on STAAR Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

