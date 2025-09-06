State of Wyoming Purchases Shares of 5,447 Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,753,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,735,000 after purchasing an additional 951,637 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $135,094,000. Rush Island Management LP boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,011,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,127 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,334,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,858,000 after purchasing an additional 132,653 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $63,759,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.9%

Cousins Properties stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.73 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 345.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,518 shares in the company, valued at $396,077.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cousins Properties

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.