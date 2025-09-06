Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNCY

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $36,193.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,141.78. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,076 shares of company stock valued at $119,750. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,037,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,065,000 after buying an additional 437,550 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,533,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 1,228,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,178,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,351,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,076,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 354,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,838,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 156,522 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.