Surgery Partners, Inc. $SGRY Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGRY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.76. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $826.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.96 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.Surgery Partners’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $455,209.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,234.02. This trade represents a 30.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

