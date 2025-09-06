Susquehanna Increases Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $165.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO stock opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.87. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $142.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.59.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 20.85%.The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 273.6% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $368,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 582,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,664,420.12. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $4,963,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 393,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,036,032.06. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,123,654 shares of company stock valued at $101,794,933 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 278.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 198.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

