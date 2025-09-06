Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $660.00 at KeyCorp

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $610.00 to $660.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 target price (up from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.21.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Shares of SNPS opened at $598.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $594.11 and its 200-day moving average is $506.08. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Synopsys by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

