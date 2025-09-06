Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 926 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

