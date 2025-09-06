Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPR. Bank of America lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Tapestry Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $104.16 on Friday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $114.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,902,930 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,274,536,000 after buying an additional 606,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,858 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $482,125,000 after buying an additional 158,782 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 12.4% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,824 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after buying an additional 589,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Tapestry by 1,661.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,002,818 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $351,487,000 after buying an additional 3,775,593 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 36.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,969 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $311,388,000 after buying an additional 939,227 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

