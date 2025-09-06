TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Price

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $180.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.36.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $148.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $261.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after buying an additional 2,882,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,314,000 after buying an additional 2,514,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,889,000 after buying an additional 1,533,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,737,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

