TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) & Dalton Industries (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Head-To-Head Review

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) and Dalton Industries (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of TechTarget shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TechTarget and Dalton Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $284.90 million 1.42 -$116.86 million ($0.42) -13.43 Dalton Industries $30,000.00 28.70 -$260,000.00 ($0.01) -2.34

Dalton Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TechTarget. TechTarget is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dalton Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TechTarget has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalton Industries has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and Dalton Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget -252.96% -21.56% -13.65% Dalton Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TechTarget and Dalton Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 1 1 4 0 2.50 Dalton Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

TechTarget presently has a consensus price target of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 190.78%. Given TechTarget’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Dalton Industries.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. It offers business to business services, such as IT Deal Alert, a suite of data, software, and services comprising Priority Engine and Qualified Sales Opportunities to identify and prioritize accounts and individuals actively researching new technology purchases or upgrades; demand solutions provides marketing programs, including white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions which includes on-network banner advertising and digital sponsorships, off-network banner targeting, and microsites and related formats; custom content creation that delivers market insights and guidance to technology companies and off-the-shelf editorial sponsorship products on topics aligned to customer markets; and BrightTALK platform which allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. In addition, the company operates websites, webinars, and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking; and enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Dalton Industries

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

