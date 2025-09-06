Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TECK. B. Riley lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $54.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0918 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,555.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,738,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,530,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,623 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,536,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,322,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

