Teck Resources Q3 EPS Forecast Reduced by Zacks Research

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TECK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, July 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Teck Resources stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 121.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 22.4% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 311,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0918 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

