Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $51.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of TECX stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $61.07. The company has a market cap of $314.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 10.1% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 935,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 85,978 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 713,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,922,000 after purchasing an additional 192,653 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter worth $22,397,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 132.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 302,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 172,106 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 242.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 192,770 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

