Telsey Advisory Group Estimates J.Jill FY2026 Earnings

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research report issued on Thursday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s FY2027 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.Jill from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of J.Jill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of J.Jill from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $274.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.75.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $153.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.02 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in J.Jill by 13.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,057,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 125,838 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in J.Jill by 22.8% during the second quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 936,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in J.Jill by 30.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in J.Jill by 15.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 105,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in J.Jill by 931.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

