Telsey Advisory Group Raises Earnings Estimates for Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macy’s in a report released on Thursday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS.

M has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Macy’s Stock Performance

M stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.78. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 106.0% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 523.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 28.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 116.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.06%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

