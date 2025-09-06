The Chemours Company $CC Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chemours were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,487,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,047 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,373,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,907,000 after acquiring an additional 839,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,507,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 773,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,909,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 284,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 1,558,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 168,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.61. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 35.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Chemours has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -12.50%.

In other news, CEO Denise Dignam bought 4,068 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,060.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 191,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,044.76. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

