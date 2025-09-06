The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives $33.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 0.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $839.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 8 Knots Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,014,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,803,000 after buying an additional 581,313 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,849,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 651,346 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 403.9% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,048,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,305,000 after purchasing an additional 840,642 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 955,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

