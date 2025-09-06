The Wendy’s Company $WEN Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lowered its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 1,111.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Wendy’s by 7,180.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 27.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 91.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.95 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

