Thor Industries, Inc. $THO Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,885,000 after acquiring an additional 82,961 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Stock Up 0.5%

Thor Industries stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $118.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%.The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THO. KeyCorp raised Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Thor Industries from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $77.00 target price on Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

