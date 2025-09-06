ThredUp’s (TDUP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of ThredUp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $14.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.75. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other ThredUp news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 477,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,995.60. This represents a 17.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Coretha M. Rushing sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 148,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,491.54. This trade represents a 41.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ThredUp by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

