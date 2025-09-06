Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Top Wealth Group Trading Down 11.5%

TWG opened at $4.92 on Friday. Top Wealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,215.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

About Top Wealth Group

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

