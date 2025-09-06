Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. $MODG Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,842 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,086,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after buying an additional 764,322 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 25,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,614.75. The trade was a 55.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $922,181.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 105,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,310.72. This trade represents a 50.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE MODG opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.