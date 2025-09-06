Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CURV. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Torrid in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Torrid from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Torrid Stock Down 23.8%

Shares of CURV opened at $1.81 on Friday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Torrid had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $262.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Torrid has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Torrid

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $1,162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,266,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,623.96. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sycamore Partners Torrid, L.L. sold 15,680,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $52,060,614.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,295,694 shares in the company, valued at $193,541,704.08. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,538,741 shares of company stock valued at $54,611,499 in the last three months. 5.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 52,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 4,794.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 414,942 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Torrid by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,254,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 531,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Torrid by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

