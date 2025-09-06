Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,007 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately798% compared to the typical daily volume of 335 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Super Group (SGHC) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Super Group (SGHC) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Group (SGHC) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Super Group (SGHC) Stock Up 6.0%

Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SGHC opened at $12.64 on Friday. Super Group has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Institutional Trading of Super Group (SGHC)

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 321.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 625,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 477,084 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 294,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 146,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 75,648 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

