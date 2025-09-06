Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $6.60 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMCI. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $8.60) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $452.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. Treace Medical Concepts has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,099,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 39,283 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,250,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 503,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 409,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

