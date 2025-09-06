Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. $THR

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THR. CWM LLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 3,912.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $842.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.14. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.89%.Thermon Group’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

