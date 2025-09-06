Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 66,102 NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAMS. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 19.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 130.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

Insider Activity

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 259.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James N. Topper bought 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $167,388.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,022,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,931,983.50. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 119,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,845.58. The trade was a 29.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,835 shares of company stock valued at $248,134 and have sold 274,954 shares valued at $5,899,406. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

