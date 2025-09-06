Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. $CBAN

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Colony Bankcorp from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

CBAN stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.67. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also

