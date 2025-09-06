Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. $MGPI

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,194 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2,365.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1,055.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

MGPI stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $621.46 million, a P/E ratio of -94.16 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.The company had revenue of $145.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.84%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

