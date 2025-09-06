Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Byrna Technologies Inc. $BYRN

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 182.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,245 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Byrna Technologies were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1,772.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3,377.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYRN shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Byrna Technologies Trading Up 3.6%

BYRN opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $445.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

