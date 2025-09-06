Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. $CNXN

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of PC Connection worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 26,952.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 134,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $2,190,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $65.56 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.97%.The company had revenue of $759.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

