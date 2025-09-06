Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Riskified Ltd. $RSKD

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Riskified were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 880,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 108,266 shares during the last quarter. TFJ Management LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Riskified by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 483,975 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Riskified by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 410,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 80,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Riskified by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 219,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSKD opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $81.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSKD. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Riskified in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

