Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.39 Million in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,256 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 9,090.9% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Matador Resources Company has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,027.50. This represents a 30.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MTDR. TD Cowen upgraded Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.