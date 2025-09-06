Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.54 Million in Ardent Health, Inc. $ARDT

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of Ardent Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardent Health by 91.6% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardent Health by 98.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ardent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ardent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Shares of ARDT stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. Ardent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

Ardent Health ( NYSE:ARDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardent Health, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ardent Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded Ardent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Ardent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

