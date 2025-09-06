Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.54 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 174,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 91.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $11.23 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.63 and a beta of 1.63.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBRG. Wall Street Zen raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Stories

