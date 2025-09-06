Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,056 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.20% of Replimune Group worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REPL. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 582.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 696.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 106.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $49,156.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,556.16. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REPL. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Replimune Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of REPL stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

