Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in Banner Corporation $BANR

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Banner worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Banner alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Banner by 53.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Banner by 69.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Banner by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Banner Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BANR opened at $67.66 on Friday. Banner Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.