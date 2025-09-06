Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Corporation $PPL

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,641 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. PPL Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 81.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,781.60. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

