Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Lakeland Financial Corporation $LKFN

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of Lakeland Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 544.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $310,869.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,153.74. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,899.52. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,435 shares of company stock worth $497,769 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $78.61.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lakeland Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

